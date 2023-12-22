Open Menu

Transgender Individuals Nayab Ali, Sobia Khan Vie For Assembly Seats In Upcoming Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2023 | 09:26 PM

Two transgender candidates Nayab Ali and Sobia Khan are running for seats in the upcoming general elections, with Nayab contesting NA-47 Islamabad and Sobia aiming for KP-18 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Two transgender candidates Nayab Ali and Sobia Khan are running for seats in the upcoming general elections, with Nayab contesting NA-47 Islamabad and Sobia aiming for KP-18 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Nayab Ali, running in NA-47 Islamabad, stressed the substantial women voter base and committed to advocating for women and slum dwellers.

Sobia Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's first transgender radio jockey, runs as an independent candidate, stressing her dedication to advocating for women's and children's rights.

Both transgenders, Nayab Ali and Sobia Khan have filed nomination papers to compete in the upcoming general elections.In contrast to the 2018 elections, where only one eunuch participated, both Nayab Ali and Sobia Khan are gearing up to contest in the upcoming 2024 elections.

In 2018, a transgender named Maria ran independently in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, securing 536 votes and surpassing the vote counts of female candidates.

