Tree Plantation Drive 2024 Inaugurated

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2024 | 02:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) A tree plantation drive 2024 was launched at Lakki Marwat here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Rahmat Ali inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling on the premises of Town complex.

Officials of the forest department and district administration were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said coordinated efforts should be made to educate people about the importance of trees.

He said that people should be encouraged to come forward and take an active part in the campaign for a better environment and the country’s bright future.

He said that currently several countries were facing environmental challenges posing a potential threat to the survival of mankind, thus effective measures were needed to be taken to overcome the issue.

He also underlined the need for relevant departments to cooperate with the forest department to make the country clean and green by making plantations successful.

APP/slm

