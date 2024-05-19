Turkish FM Hakan Fidan Arrives In Islamabad On Official Visit
Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2024 | 09:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Foreign Minister of Türkiye Hakan Fidan arrived here Sunday on a two-day official visit to Pakistan.
He was received by Additional Foreign Secretary (Afghanistan & West Asia) Ambassador Ahmed Naseem Warraich.
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and hold extensive discussions with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, a Foreign Office statement said.
The two sides will review the state of bilateral relations and assess preparations for upcoming high-level engagements between the two countries.
