Open Menu

Turkish FM Hakan Fidan Arrives In Islamabad On Official Visit

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Turkish FM Hakan Fidan arrives in Islamabad on official visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Foreign Minister of Türkiye Hakan Fidan arrived here Sunday on a two-day official visit to Pakistan.

He was received by Additional Foreign Secretary (Afghanistan & West Asia) Ambassador Ahmed Naseem Warraich.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and hold extensive discussions with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, a Foreign Office statement said.

The two sides will review the state of bilateral relations and assess preparations for upcoming high-level engagements between the two countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Afghanistan Prime Minister Foreign Office Ishaq Dar Visit Sunday Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

13 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

21 hours ago
 'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in ' ..

'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'

22 hours ago
 UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah sinc ..

UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation

22 hours ago
 CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT cit ..

CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore

22 hours ago
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make busine ..

PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier

22 hours ago
 Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

22 hours ago
 Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off R ..

Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania

22 hours ago
 Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign in ..

Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law

22 hours ago
 600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

22 hours ago
 Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gatheri ..

Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan