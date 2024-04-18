Open Menu

Two Arrested In Attock Attempted Murder Case

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2024 | 10:13 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Attock Khurd Police has apprehended two individuals in connection with an attempted murder case, seizing weapons used in the assault on Thursday.

As per details, Ali Hassan and Alam Yar allegedly opened fire on Nawazish Aurangzaib and Ikram following a heated argument over a minor dispute involving the reckless passing of a rickshaw in front of their motorcycle.

Both victims sustained bullet injuries and were promptly taken to the district headquarters hospital, where their condition is reported to be stable.

Following the incident, police arrested the suspects and recovered the firearms involved in the altercation.

