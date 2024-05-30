Two killed in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Two men were killed in a road accident at Daska-Sambrial Road, here on Thursday.

According to Rescue spokesperson, 45-year-old Muhammad Anwar and Muhammad Maqbool were killed on-the-spot as a Toyota Hilux Vigo a motorcycle from behind.

Rescue-1122 handed over the bodies to the local police station. The driver managed to escape from the scene.

Police have registered a case against the fleeing driver and started investigations.