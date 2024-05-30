Open Menu

Two Killed In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Two killed in road accident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Two men were killed in a road accident at Daska-Sambrial Road, here on Thursday.

According to Rescue spokesperson, 45-year-old Muhammad Anwar and Muhammad Maqbool were killed on-the-spot as a Toyota Hilux Vigo a motorcycle from behind.

Rescue-1122 handed over the bodies to the local police station. The driver managed to escape from the scene.

Police have registered a case against the fleeing driver and started investigations.

Related Topics

Police Station Driver Road Road Accident Vigo From Toyota

Recent Stories

vivo V30e 5G Camera Review: Is Sony IMX882 Camera ..

Vivo V30e 5G Camera Review: Is Sony IMX882 Camera and Aura Light Portrait Worth ..

1 hour ago
 Sunil Gavaskar offers insight into T20 World Cup 2 ..

Sunil Gavaskar offers insight into T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finalists

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted coope ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted cooperation

4 hours ago
 Defence Minister vows to create world free of terr ..

Defence Minister vows to create world free of terrorism,extremism

4 hours ago
 Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats ..

Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats to security

4 hours ago
 Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Effici ..

Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Efficiency, Freezing Retention, and ..

5 hours ago
Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of ..

Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of mutual interest

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024

10 hours ago
 Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen ..

Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB

18 hours ago
 New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes penin ..

New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office

18 hours ago
 Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new ..

Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan