Two robbers arrested in Wah Cantt

(@FahadShabbir)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Two robbers were arrested from Gulistan Colony neighborhood trying to snatch a motorcycle and other valuables from a man riding on a bike in Wah Cantt area.

Four armed men reportedly stopped a biker and attempted to take his motorcycle and other valuables.

The armed bandits shot at him on showing resistance.

The biker escaped unhurt due to bystanders who heard the sound of a gunshot, and rushed towards the biker before calling the police. The armed bandits fled the scene before reaching the police.

Later, two of them were stopped by the public in the Gulistan Colony neighborhood, and during checking, two pistols were recovered from their possession. The suspects were identified as Afghan nationals Hassan and Haris.

They were handed over to police for further investigation.

