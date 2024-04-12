Two Robbers Arrested In Wah Cantt
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2024 | 10:20 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Two robbers were arrested from Gulistan Colony neighborhood trying to snatch a motorcycle and other valuables from a man riding on a bike in Wah Cantt area.
Four armed men reportedly stopped a biker and attempted to take his motorcycle and other valuables.
The armed bandits shot at him on showing resistance.
The biker escaped unhurt due to bystanders who heard the sound of a gunshot, and rushed towards the biker before calling the police. The armed bandits fled the scene before reaching the police.
Later, two of them were stopped by the public in the Gulistan Colony neighborhood, and during checking, two pistols were recovered from their possession. The suspects were identified as Afghan nationals Hassan and Haris.
They were handed over to police for further investigation.
APP/ajq/378/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan govt clarifies it's position on missing persons10 minutes ago
-
2 friends found dead in house10 minutes ago
-
Administration banns polythene bags in Quetta10 minutes ago
-
Chairman JUI (Sami) urges world to help resolve oppressed Palestinian issue11 minutes ago
-
Stakeholders urged to prioritize rights of street children in Pakistan21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits South, East districts to assess performance of sanitation staff during Eid51 minutes ago
-
Faryal Talpur condoles death of Abid Khan Sundarani's wife1 hour ago
-
People visit Mausoleum of Bhutto Family’s martyrs on Eid’s 3rd day2 hours ago
-
Fun, excursions, feasts continued on 3rd day of Eid2 hours ago
-
Six killed, 7 injured in different incidents during Eid holidays2 hours ago
-
Sharjeel asks police, Excise to start onslaught against drug peddlers to save children3 hours ago
-
221 raids conducted on hideouts of drug dealers3 hours ago