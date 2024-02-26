Two wanted members of snatcher gang held; cash, valuables, weapons recovered

Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) Industrial Area police team arrested two wanted members of snatcher gangs involved in numerous criminal activities and recovered snatched cash, mobile phones, motorbikes and weapons used in crime from their possession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) Industrial Area police team arrested two wanted members of snatcher gangs involved in numerous criminal activities and recovered snatched cash, mobile phones, motorbikes and weapons used in crime from their possession.

A public relations officer on Monday said that following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the ICP has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements to eliminate crime from the city.

The Industrial Area police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of snatcher gangs involved in numerous criminal activities.

The accused were identified as Ubaid Ullah and Ehsan Tanveer.

The police team also recovered snatched cash, mobile phones, motorbikes and weapons used in crime from their possession. Separate cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

The citizens are urged to cooperate with the police and report any suspicious individuals or activities through the emergency helpline "Pucar-15" or at "ICT-15" mobile application.