Two Women Die In Road Accidents
Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2024 | 06:50 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Two women were died while another five persons sustained injuries in two separate road accident here Sunday.
According to Rescue 1122, a family was heading towards Dunyapur by a car when their car collided with another vehicle.
As result, a woman named Anam Bibi was died whereas her husband Hafiz Abu Bakar, her sons Usman, Abdul Hadi and Muhammad Abdullah sustained serious injuries.
The injured were shifted to hospital by Rescue 1122.
In another mishap, Shakeel, a resident of Chak 138/ 10-R, along with his wife was going to somewhere when the motorcycle got slipped. As result, her wife succumbed to serious head injuries.
Police is investigating the both the incidents.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024
I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win
CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..
NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes
Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party
Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof
PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah
Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur
CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SNGPL imposes Rs 132,000 fine on eight consumers15 minutes ago
-
Quick response of opening Bahrain-Kalam lauded15 minutes ago
-
WAF seeks proper investigation of Farzana Bhatti’s case25 minutes ago
-
Youths arrested during raid at Shisha House25 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security at churches, parks35 minutes ago
-
47 drivers booked for traffic violation in 4 days35 minutes ago
-
PPP leader joins PTI45 minutes ago
-
Hope and Faith Diabetes Endocrinology Center inaugurated in Hyderabad55 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police arrested leader of dangerous armed gang1 hour ago
-
Business community commends Governor KP for keeping official residence open for public during Eid1 hour ago
-
PAJCCI commend Railways over increasing its revenue, suggests launching of cargo trains1 hour ago
-
DC visits Ravi zone, reviews proposed development sites1 hour ago