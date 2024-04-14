Open Menu

Two Women Die In Road Accidents

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Two women die in road accidents

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Two women were died while another five persons sustained injuries in two separate road accident here Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, a family was heading towards Dunyapur by a car when their car collided with another vehicle.

As result, a woman named Anam Bibi was died whereas her husband Hafiz Abu Bakar, her sons Usman, Abdul Hadi and Muhammad Abdullah sustained serious injuries.

The injured were shifted to hospital by Rescue 1122.

In another mishap, Shakeel, a resident of Chak 138/ 10-R, along with his wife was going to somewhere when the motorcycle got slipped. As result, her wife succumbed to serious head injuries.

Police is investigating the both the incidents.

