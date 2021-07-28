United Nations International Trade Center Quetta organized 2 days training workshop on E-Commerce

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The United Nations International Trade Center Quetta in collaboration with Women Development Department Govt of Balochistan conducted a two day's training workshop on E-Commerce and digital employability skills for economic development with thirty women aspirant entrepreneurs of Quetta Balochistan.

The training aims to enhance the business knowledge and practical skills of women in the areas of e-commerce, digital marketing and freelancing as well as in social entrepreneurship.

The training was conducted under the Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress (GRASP) a European Union funded project implemented by International trade center in the province of Sindh and Balochistan of Pakistan.

Two day's training was facilitated by Mr. Khalid Hussain Mir (also known as; Khalid graphy) who is a social-entrepreneur, digital media and e-Commerce expert from Balochistan.

With the two day's in-person training, all participants provided access to the video recorded courses of E-Commerce and entrepreneurship by peelacademy.com a subsidiary of Peel technologies for getting comprehensive and in-depth knowledge of the topics discussed in the workshop.

At the end of training, the honorable Parliamentary Secretary for Women Development Department Ms. Mah Jabeen Shereen secretary of women development department of Balochistan and Mr. Zaffar Ali Buledi Secretary Women Development Department joined for the certificate distribution ceremony and awarded certificate of participation to the all participants of the workshop.

Mr. Jahanzeb Khan, GRASP Provincial Lead appreciated the participants for their active participation and the efforts of trainers.

Mr. Zaffer Ali Buledi said we are thankful to the International trade center for organizing this wonderful workshop on E-Commerce and digital employability skills for the women of Quetta.

At the occasion, Ms. Mahjabeen Sheeran said, economic empowerment of women is a key for the development of the country and without knowledge and proper use of the technology it may be difficult to achieve the goal of women empowerment and gender equality, therefore the Women development department of Balochistan with collaboration of its partners from non-profit and corporate sector doing its best to empower women and equip with the skills of the era.