University of Karachi , PPT sign MoU to reduce breast cancer mortality rate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The University of Karachi and Pink Pakistan Trust (PPT) on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding to work together for spreading awareness to reduce the mortality rate of breast cancer and to promote women's well-being and empowerment

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ):The University of Karachi and Pink Pakistan Trust (PPT) on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding to work together for spreading awareness to reduce the mortality rate of breast cancer and to promote women's well-being and empowerment.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at the KU Vice Chancellor Secretariat which was attended by the heads of different sections of KU administration and representatives of PPT. KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and the President Pink Pakistan Trust Dr Zubaida Qazi inked the documents.

As per the MoU, they will work together towards the achievement of sustainable development goals of eradicating poverty, good health, and gender equality, reduce inequalities and economic growth in general.

To achieve the goals, they will jointly organise awareness sessions, seminars, conferences, and workshops for eradicating breast cancer from the country. The KU and PPT will also extend training, research, and counselling support to the women of the marginalised communities of the country.

According to the MoU, the KU will encourage its students, faculty, and other members to join as volunteer(s) to work and spread awareness among the masses and will also establish a breast cancer awareness unit on the campus.

The KU will assist the PPT in creating awareness regarding breast cancer and early detection on the voluntary basis for the welfare and well- being of a marginalised community.

Earlier, the President, PPT, Dr Zubaida Qazi while briefing the participants shared that the PPT is a non-profit organisation dedicated to mitigating the threat of breast cancer in the local community through education, patient support, research, and advocacy.

She said that the PPT was established with a vision to work for the welfare and well-being of women of Pakistan. In its initial phase, it will focus on identifying women's health concerns and providing holistic breast-health services including awareness, education, screening, and patient support, particularly for marginalised community, and mobilising all the stakeholders of the society for the support of breast cancer patients through building diagnostic capacity and improving the referral mechanism.

Dr Zubaida Qazi said that breast cancer has been declared by the World Health Organisation as the most common cancer, globally affecting women and claiming the lives of forty thousand women every year.

"One out of eight women is diagnosed with breast cancer. In Asian countries, including Pakistan, the overall incidence rate, and the lifetime risk of breast cancer has significantly increased." She mentioned that breast cancer is treatable and curable and through early detection, we can save thousands of lives. In Pakistan raising a voice on women's health issues is still regarded as taboo. This unfortunate and harsh reality underlines the importance of redoubling our efforts in breast health education and patient support.

"The best way we can achieve zero mortality is working together as a team- mobilising all stakeholders including civil society, governmental bodies, academic institutions, public health practitioners, doctors, philanthropists, and the media." She narrated that PPT will address this issue by capacity building of public sector health infrastructure, setting up of health care units, diagnostic centers, hospitals, and counselling services.

On this occasion, KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that he believed that the students, teachers could play an important role in creating and spreading awareness among the masses.

He also said that the educational institutions and particularly universities should play their due role in the progress and development of the society.

He informed the visitors that the University of Karachi is conducting research on social and economical issues of the country and focuses on providing durable solutions to the problems we are facing on a regular basis.