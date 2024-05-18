University of Sialkot organizes recruitment drive

The Student Information and Facilitation Center (SIFC) of University of Sialkot (USKT) successfully organized a recruitment drive 2024 of UBL (United Bank Limited) for its students

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024)

The drive was held under the supervision of Rooma Qadeer, Director SIF, with coordination of Daniyal Aftab, Manager Job Placement Center. According to USKT, recruitment drive representatives from United Bank Limited (UBL) included Haris Mujahid, Senior Manager Talent Acquisition and Advisory Haris Mujahid, and Nauman Ahmed, Cluster Head-SMP.

The United Bank Limited (UBL) is providing excellent opportunities for individuals who excel in sales and other areas with competitive salary packages. They are particularly interested in candidates who have completed their graduation in fields such as Commerce and Finance, Banking and Finance, Marketing, Business Administration, and Economics.

This recruitment drive presents an excellent opportunity for USKT students to kickstart their careers with a reputable financial institution like UBL.