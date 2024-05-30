Open Menu

Update About Driving License For Sindh Citizens; Check Details Here

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 30, 2024 | 07:03 PM

Update about driving license for Sindh citizens; check details here

The initiative between the Sindh government and the PITB  is set to provide citizens across Sindh with a more efficient and user-friendly driving license system.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 30th, 2024) The Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sindh Traffic Police to develop the Driving License Information Management System (DLIMS) for Sindh province.

The agreement was formalized by Sindh DIG and Head of Licensing Iqbal Dara and PITB Joint Director Rai Rashid, representing their respective organizations.

Key technical team members and licensing in-charges from the Sindh Traffic Police were also present at the signing ceremony.

This initiative is set to provide citizens across Sindh with a more efficient and user-friendly driving license system. The collaboration highlights a significant step towards enhancing public service delivery through innovative technology.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Technology Punjab Traffic Rashid From Agreement

Recent Stories

Stock markets diverge ahead of key inflation data

Stock markets diverge ahead of key inflation data

1 hour ago
 Three-day training workshop on ‘Leishmaniasis’ ..

Three-day training workshop on ‘Leishmaniasis’ concludes at Addis Ababa Uni ..

1 hour ago
 Four arrested in international anti-malware sweep

Four arrested in international anti-malware sweep

1 hour ago
 Rs.874.9m fine imposed on 8,498 power pilferers

Rs.874.9m fine imposed on 8,498 power pilferers

1 hour ago
 CISS AJK Hosts Poster Competition to Commemorate Y ..

CISS AJK Hosts Poster Competition to Commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer

1 hour ago
 Universities to function as technology and knowled ..

Universities to function as technology and knowledge incubators: CM Sindh

1 hour ago
Macron to host Biden for state visit after D-Day c ..

Macron to host Biden for state visit after D-Day commemoration

1 hour ago
 Boiler sealed, fine imposed on owner

Boiler sealed, fine imposed on owner

1 hour ago
 Pakistan’s multi mission satellite PAKSAT-MM1 la ..

Pakistan’s multi mission satellite PAKSAT-MM1 launched successfully

1 hour ago
 Pak Sat MM-1 communications satellite launch anoth ..

Pak Sat MM-1 communications satellite launch another chapter in Pak-China space ..

1 hour ago
 Rs 25,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers

Rs 25,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers

1 hour ago
 Iran opens registration for presidential candidate ..

Iran opens registration for presidential candidates

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan