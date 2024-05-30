Update about driving license for Sindh citizens; check details here

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 30th, 2024) The Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sindh Traffic Police to develop the Driving License Information Management System (DLIMS) for Sindh province.

The agreement was formalized by Sindh DIG and Head of Licensing Iqbal Dara and PITB Joint Director Rai Rashid, representing their respective organizations.

Key technical team members and licensing in-charges from the Sindh Traffic Police were also present at the signing ceremony.

This initiative is set to provide citizens across Sindh with a more efficient and user-friendly driving license system. The collaboration highlights a significant step towards enhancing public service delivery through innovative technology.