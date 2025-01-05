Open Menu

Uplift Projects Being Completed Expeditiously: MPA

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Uplift projects being completed expeditiously: MPA

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Muhammad Manshaullah Butt has said that ongoing development projects in the city are being completed expeditiously in public interest.

He directed officials of Public Health, District Council, Highways Department and Municipal Corporation to ensure the completion of ongoing development projects within the stipulated time and also ensure quality.

He expressed these views at a meeting of officers at his constituency PP-47 Noul Mor, Wazirabad Road.

Local PML-N leader Chaudhry Muhammad Saleem, Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation Malik Ijaz, CO District Council Fida Mir, DSP Mubashir Hussain, former Director Local Government Abdul Hameed Qasim, MO Services Bilal Ahmed, SDO Highway Abdul Wahab Bin Tanveer, SDO Highway Saim Khan, Sub Engineer Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal and Senior Operation Manager Mujahid Maqbool were also present.

Manshaullah Butt directed the CO MCS to remove encroachments in front of shops in collaboration with officials of the Anjuman-e-Tajran and directed the DSP Traffic to keep in mind timings of factories to improve traffic flow.

He said that the traffic police should remove obstacles to traffic in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation.

He also directed Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC), District Council and Municipal Corporation to expedite the process of de-silting of drains and sewer lines.

He directed the local highways authorities to make U-turns wherever necessary in collaboration with the traffic police to resolve the problem of traffic at Harrar Chowk.

