Uplift Projects Being Completed Expeditiously: MPA
Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2025 | 05:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Muhammad Manshaullah Butt has said that ongoing development projects in the city are being completed expeditiously in public interest.
He directed officials of Public Health, District Council, Highways Department and Municipal Corporation to ensure the completion of ongoing development projects within the stipulated time and also ensure quality.
He expressed these views at a meeting of officers at his constituency PP-47 Noul Mor, Wazirabad Road.
Local PML-N leader Chaudhry Muhammad Saleem, Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation Malik Ijaz, CO District Council Fida Mir, DSP Mubashir Hussain, former Director Local Government Abdul Hameed Qasim, MO Services Bilal Ahmed, SDO Highway Abdul Wahab Bin Tanveer, SDO Highway Saim Khan, Sub Engineer Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal and Senior Operation Manager Mujahid Maqbool were also present.
Manshaullah Butt directed the CO MCS to remove encroachments in front of shops in collaboration with officials of the Anjuman-e-Tajran and directed the DSP Traffic to keep in mind timings of factories to improve traffic flow.
He said that the traffic police should remove obstacles to traffic in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation.
He also directed Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC), District Council and Municipal Corporation to expedite the process of de-silting of drains and sewer lines.
He directed the local highways authorities to make U-turns wherever necessary in collaboration with the traffic police to resolve the problem of traffic at Harrar Chowk.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025
Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan Iqbal
India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims for Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's ..
CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operations
PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat
Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exciting finish
PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any trade
3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast
Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses deep sorrow
Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches
Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swing in Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dacoit killed in police encounter2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest bike lifter with two motorcycles2 minutes ago
-
Uplift projects being completed expeditiously: MPA2 minutes ago
-
3 injured in fire22 minutes ago
-
Gilani attends Qul Khawani22 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 25 accused over renting rules violation22 minutes ago
-
Lasting regional peace hinges on Kashmir plebiscite, says Rana Qasim Noon22 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh32 minutes ago
-
Gilani pays rich tribute to Bhutto32 minutes ago
-
'Sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs will bear fruit'42 minutes ago
-
Pervaiz pays tribute to ZAB on 97th birth anniversary42 minutes ago
-
Woman killed, 10 injured in road accident42 minutes ago