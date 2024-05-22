US Believes In Supremacy Of Human Rights, Stands With Kashmir Cause: Terry Meza
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) A member of the Texas House of Representatives, Terry Meza has United States of America (US) believed in the supremacy of human rights and advocates for peace, peaceful coexistence, and democracy across the globe.
She said this while addressing the Kashmir conference organized by Friends of Kashmir International (FoKI) in Texas, sadi a press release received here on Thursday.
"We stand with the oppressed against the oppressor, and soon a resolution will be presented in the Texas House to express solidarity with the Kashmiris," Terry Meza said.
While addressing the conference, Chief Guest Hurriyat leader and Vice Chairman of FoKI, Abdul Hameed Lone, said that Kashmiris were not only struggling for their inalienable right of self-determination but also for the completion of Pakistan.
He noted that Kashmiris had resisted Indian aggression by making supreme sacrifices for the past 76 years.
Presiding over the Kashmir Conference, social activist Abdul Hafeez Khan (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) emphasized that it was high time for the United States to play its role in mediating the Kashmir issue.
He stated that the hearts of Pakistanis living in America beat with their oppressed Kashmiri brothers and sisters and that they desired freedom from the clutches of the occupying Indian forces.
Ghazala Habib, the chairperson of Friends of Kashmir International and host of the conference, said that the Kashmiri diaspora would play every possible role in exposing Indian atrocities worldwide.
The people of Jammu and Kashmir seek their basic and internationally recognized right to self-determination as per the resolutions of the United Nations, and the entire world should support them in this noble cause.
Barkat Basira, the leader of the Pakistan Society of North Texas, thanked the attendees for their interest in the Kashmir issue and said that all Pakistanis would continue to support their Kashmiri brothers and sisters morally and diplomatically.
At the event, eminent poets Dr. Amir Sulaiman, Nader Durrani, and Ghazala Habib recited their poetry about Kashmir to the audience.
Terry Meza presented Texas plaques to Hurriyat leader Abdul Hameed Lone, Ghazala Habib, and social leader Ashraf Bashir.
At the end of the conference, Maulana Muhammad Aseel Khan also prayed for peace in the entire Islamic world, especially for the freedom of Jammu and Kashmir.
