U.S. Envoy Calls On Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2024 | 11:15 PM

The U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Thursday called on Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and discussed various aspects of bilateral relations and recent global and regional developments, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on its official X handle

The U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Thursday called on Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and discussed various aspects of bilateral relations and recent global and regional developments, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on its official X handle.

In the meeting, Ambassador Blome conveyed the United States’ commitment to working with the government and people of Pakistan, underscoring that prosperity and security for Pakistan remains a top priority for the United States.

