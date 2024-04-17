Open Menu

US Lauds Pakistan’s Economic Reforms Amidst Challenges

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 17, 2024 | 12:03 PM

US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller says the US welcomes last month's announcement of a staff-level agreement between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 17th, 2024) The United States has appreciated the economic reforms carried out by Pakistan to deal with economic challenges.

Speaking during a news briefing in Washington, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said the US welcomes last month's announcement of a staff-level agreement between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund.

Matthew Miller said we will continue to engage with Pakistan through technical agreements, as well as through our trade and investment ties.

