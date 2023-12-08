Open Menu

US Special Envoy On Afghanistan Calls On FM Jilani

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2023 | 12:10 AM

US special envoy on Afghanistan calls on FM Jilani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The United States Special Representative on Afghanistan Thomas West on Thursday called on Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani here.

In the meeting, the foreign minister underscored the importance of collective approaches to promote prosperity and development for the people of Afghanistan.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to work with international partners to this end, a Foreign Office statement said.

