Open Menu

USA-based Kashmiri Diaspora Calls For Urgent Action To Protect Students In Bishkek

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2024 | 10:20 PM

USA-based Kashmiri diaspora calls for urgent action to protect students in Bishkek

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) The Kashmiri diaspora in the United States has expressed grave concern over the safety of Pakistani and Kashmiri students caught in the midst of mob violence against international students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

 

Reports have emerged detailing threats and hostilities faced by foreign students, including those from India and Pakistan, amid rising unrest in the region, says a message reaching and released to the media here on Sunday night.

"Latest media reports emerging from the strife-torn universities in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, brought attention to the issue, stating that over 900 students from Azad Jammu & Kashmir are studying in Kyrgyzstan, with at least 300 hailing from Muzaffarabad," said Raja Muzaffar, US-based Kashmiri Diaspora community leader and sitting acting Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF-Yasin Malik) in a statement landed here Sunday night. 

"Efforts are currently underway to determine the number of students from Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir who have also been, according to the reports,"  he said.

"The diaspora is calling upon the Ambassadors of Pakistan and India in Washington, DC, to take swift and decisive action to ensure the well-being of these students. The community is urging both governments to liaise with Kyrgyz authorities and international organizations to provide immediate protection and support services to the students. They are also requesting that plans be put into place to facilitate safe exit strategies from the conflict zones if  necessary," Muzaffar further added.

"The Kashmiri diaspora in the USA has emphasized that the safety of these students is of paramount importance and that it is the responsibility of both the Indian and Pakistani governments to promptly address the situation and communicate effectively with concerned families,"  the Kashmiri diaspora community leader underlined.

Muzaffar added that the diaspora was closely monitoring the situation and remains committed to advocating for the welfare of Kashmiri students abroad, ensuring they receive the necessary assistance during this challenging time.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Pakistan India USA Washington Jammu Bishkek United States Kyrgyzstan Muzaffarabad Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

14 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

23 hours ago
 'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in ' ..

'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'

23 hours ago
 UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah sinc ..

UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation

23 hours ago
 CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT cit ..

CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore

23 hours ago
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make busine ..

PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier

23 hours ago
 Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

23 hours ago
 Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off R ..

Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania

23 hours ago
 Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign in ..

Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law

23 hours ago
 600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

23 hours ago
 Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gatheri ..

Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan