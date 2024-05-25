USKT Hosts English Language Test
Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2024 | 04:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) University of Sialkot (USKT) hosted the UWS-English language test for its students and alumni in collaboration with the University of the West of Scotland (UWS).
Chairman board of Governors (BoG) Faisal Manzoor, Executive Director USK Muhammad Rehan Younas and Prof. Dean of Interfaculty and Industrial Linkages Dr. Muhammad Aslam Dar, Director of the International Office Dr. Rukhshanda Saleem and Director Admissions Kaleem Raza, Deans and Faculty were present to welcome the UWS delegation warmly.
This event marks a significant step in fostering international academic collaboration.
Chairman Board of Governors (BoG) Faisal Manzoor highlighted the importance of this partnership, noting that it would significantly empower both students and faculty by enriching their academic journeys and expanding their global perspectives.
This collaboration aims to provide students with opportunities to pursue studies at international universities, thereby enhancing their academic and professional prospects.
The initiative is a strategic move to open doors for USKT students, offering access to global educational resources and opportunities.
