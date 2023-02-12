Uzbek envoy calls for promoting connectivity projects between Pakistan, Uzbekistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Uzbek Ambassador to Pakistan Aybek Arif Usmanov on Sunday called for promoting connectivity projects between Pakistan and Uzbekistan in order to bolster their bilateral relations.

In an exclusive interview with Radio Pakistan's English Channel Planet FM 87.

6, he said Pakistan and Uzbekistan share a common history and faith, said a release issued here.

The ambassador said historic links are manifested in Sufi traditions in Pakistan. He said political, economic and cultural ties between the two countries are a source of unity. He underscored the importance of knowledge sharing in the fields of science.