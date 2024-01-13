Various uplift projects worth millions of rupees underway

In a significant step, various developmental projects worth billions of rupees were in the completion stages across the district of Jhang

Jhang, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) In a significant step, various developmental projects worth billions of rupees were in the completion stages across the district of Jhang.

According to details, XEN Highways during a briefing on Saturday that all schemes of the road sector are in the final stage in the city.

As per the XEN Highway detail briefing, the construction of roads around the general bus stand has been completed and tough tiles were installed.

While road from UBL Chowk to Nawaz Chowk has been completed and a sewerage drain was being constructed. Moreover work on asphalt was continued from UBL Chowk to Jail Road.

Work on the second phase of Sabzimandi Road was continued. Moreover from Adhiwal Chowk to Adda Tonga and Milad Chowk carpet road was being constructed.

Contractors had been directed to complete all schemes within the given time, he added.

APP/dba/378