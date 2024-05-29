Very Hot Weather Forecast For City
Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2024 | 03:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast a dry and very hot weather for the city for next 24 hours.
The maximum temperature 48 centigrade and the lowest 30 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
The dry and hot weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.
