Virtual Women Police Station arrests man for harassing students

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The Virtual Women Police Station has apprehended a man for harassing female students.

According to details, the Emergency Helpline 15 received a report about the school-going girls being harassed by a man. The caller stated that a man follows and makes gestures at girls daily on their way to school.

The Virtual Women Police Station promptly dispatched police to the scene. The police arrested the suspect on the spot with the help of girls' identification. The girls thanked the Virtual Women Police Station for their support.

The Safe Cities spokesperson stated that women could contact the Virtual Women Police Station in any emergency by calling 15 and pressing 2. So far, women have sought assistance from the Virtual Women Police Station in over 6,000 cases.