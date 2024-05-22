Open Menu

Virtual Women Police Station Arrests Man For Harassing Students

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Virtual Women Police Station arrests man for harassing students

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The Virtual Women Police Station has apprehended a man for harassing female students.

According to details, the Emergency Helpline 15 received a report about the school-going girls being harassed by a man. The caller stated that a man follows and makes gestures at girls daily on their way to school.

The Virtual Women Police Station promptly dispatched police to the scene. The police arrested the suspect on the spot with the help of girls' identification. The girls thanked the Virtual Women Police Station for their support.

The Safe Cities spokesperson stated that women could contact the Virtual Women Police Station in any emergency by calling 15 and pressing 2. So far, women have sought assistance from the Virtual Women Police Station in over 6,000 cases.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Man Women From

Recent Stories

PM arrives in Tehran on day-long visit to Iran

PM arrives in Tehran on day-long visit to Iran

41 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi bail pleas adjourned until ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi bail pleas adjourned until June 4

45 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz's performance i ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz's performance in providing cheap essential go ..

1 hour ago
 Introducing Infinix GT 20 Pro: The Official Gaming ..

Introducing Infinix GT 20 Pro: The Official Gaming Phone of the PUBG MOBILE Supe ..

1 hour ago
 Sea of people attend funeral of President Raisi in ..

Sea of people attend funeral of President Raisi in Tehran

2 hours ago
  T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to announce squad b ..

 T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to announce squad by tomorrow

3 hours ago
Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan

Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan

4 hours ago
 President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer off ..

President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer offered

5 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today

PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to care ..

Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan