Voucher Stipend Program In Offing For Enrollment Of Out Of School Children In KP
Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2024 | 09:55 PM
The voucher stipend program was being launched to enroll out-of-school children in private schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The voucher stipend program was being launched to enroll out-of-school children in private schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Besides the disbursement of grant among female students with 80pc attendance in schools of underprivileged areas, Shahab Khan, Senior Planning Officer of KP Education Department told APP on Thursday that the stipend program for retention of poor students have started yielding positive results.
He said that bringing out of school children under education net was a big challenge.
For bringing about 300,000 children to schools in KP in the next three years, he said billions of rupees were required for the provision of free, uniforms, stationary and bags and construction of 10,000 new schools besides establishment of 1,000 Alternate Learning Pathways (ALP).
Shahab Khan said 15,667 new schools were needed to enroll 300 such children (aged 5-9 years) per school by next academic year, adding ALP centres were initiated for old aged out-of-school children.
Early Child Education (ECE) policy is ready while teaching materials including teachers’ guidebook and handbook for ECE mode of learning were also prepared, adding transformation of Katchi into ECE was in progress besides completion of training of 790 master trainers and 425 teachers on ECE.
APP/fam
Recent Stories
Jail admin submits answer in Bushra Bibi's plea
All set for anti-polio campaign in Sukkur
Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others in illegal appointments ca ..
DIG Larkana takes notice of murder
May-9 violence: ATC cancels Asad Umar's interim bail over non-appearance
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq attends funeral, offers ..
Borrowings decrease during caretaker govt’s tenure
Century partnerships flourish: PSL Season 9 witnessing record-breaking collabora ..
Sadia Rashid for joint efforts to raise female literacy rate
Arrangements finalized for Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar
VC for align curriculum with market demand
Fawad Chaudhry bail case adjourned till Feb 27
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jail admin submits answer in Bushra Bibi's plea11 minutes ago
-
All set for anti-polio campaign in Sukkur11 minutes ago
-
Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others in illegal appointments case11 minutes ago
-
DIG Larkana takes notice of murder11 minutes ago
-
May-9 violence: ATC cancels Asad Umar's interim bail over non-appearance10 minutes ago
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq attends funeral, offers condolences10 minutes ago
-
Borrowings decrease during caretaker govt’s tenure11 minutes ago
-
Sadia Rashid for joint efforts to raise female literacy rate11 minutes ago
-
Arrangements finalized for Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar31 minutes ago
-
VC for align curriculum with market demand43 minutes ago
-
Fawad Chaudhry bail case adjourned till Feb 2743 minutes ago
-
World scouts day marked48 minutes ago