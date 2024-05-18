VWPS Lodged 1,039 FIRs In One Month
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) The Virtual Women Police Station registered 1,039 FIRs based on women’s complaints In one month. On April 22, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had inaugurated the police station. So far, assistance has been sought from the police station in 6,294 cases. Judicial challans have been submitted in 54 cases. Out of the total cases, 4,246 cases have been closed due to settlement and reconciliation. The investigation is ongoing in 586 cases, and emphasis has been placed on completing 423 cases soon. Women continue to seek guidance from the Virtual Women Police Station to resolve their issues.
A spokesperson for the Safe Cities Authority stated that women have lodged complaints about harassment, domestic violence, disputes, and other issues at the Virtual Women Police Station. Women are being provided guidance from the filing of FIRs to the investigation and trial stages. Women can contact the Virtual Women Police Station through the 15-call service, the Women Safety App’s live chat feature, and the video call feature. Women can share their issues with complete confidentiality and confidence without revealing their Names and addresses.
Recent Stories
2nd Women T20: England beat Pakistan by 65 runs
Anmol Baloch denies any relationship with Hamza Sohail
Pak-Saudi relations evolving into beneficial partnership: Naqvi
New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution
The conspiratorial elements involved in digital terrorism are the biggest obstac ..
Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details here
Vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Your Life Experience with Elegan ..
MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation
Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority established
Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack
PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Bugti announces highest award for Shaheed Major Babar Khan Niazi1 minute ago
-
Sargodha to get CCTV cameras for 17 entry points1 minute ago
-
CDA completes repair work of One Window1 minute ago
-
16 dead,1549 injured in 1434 road accidents in Punjab1 minute ago
-
RDA Enforcement squad intensifies operation against illegal housing schemes2 minutes ago
-
Health expert prefers lifestyle changes over surgery for managing diabetes12 minutes ago
-
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari visits ancestral Bhutto family's graveyard12 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 59 kg drugs, 335,880 intoxicated tablets in six operations12 minutes ago
-
Police ordered to prepare comprehensive security plan for Eidul-Adha21 minutes ago
-
SHRC conducts 2-day Course on Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act-201822 minutes ago
-
Inmate Sports Festival held at Kohat Jail22 minutes ago
-
11 arrested with drugs, arms31 minutes ago