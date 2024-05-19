Wah Cantt Board seals three food outlets for violations.

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) The Cantonment board Wah authorities sealed three different food outlets located on GT Road on Sunday for different violations.

According to Cantonment executive officer Jawwad Aslam Butt, during the crackdown against violators and threats to public health and safety, the food inspection cell of the Cantonment Board Wah has sealed three outlets in the GT Road area.

He highlighted that these actions were taken due to severe unhygienic conditions and the absence of mandatory medical certificates and trade licenses. Mr. Butt was of the view that the Food Inspection Cell remains vigilant in its efforts to uphold sanitation standards and enforce compliance with health regulations. “This operation underscores our commitment to protecting the well-being of the residents in the Cantonment area," he further added.

