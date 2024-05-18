Open Menu

WASA Disconnects 148 Connections Over Non Payment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2024 | 05:10 PM

WASA disconnects 148 connections over non payment

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) The teams of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) on Saturday intensified crackdown against defaulters and disconnected 148 connections of domestic and commercial consumers over non payment of dues as per directions of Managing Director WASA Chaudhary Muhammad Danish.

The special disconnection teams under the supervision of Director Engineering and Recovery Abdul Salam, remained active against defaulters.

The defaulters were given a deadline to ensure payment of pending dues otherwise strict legal action will be taken against them along with disconnection of their connections.

Related Topics

Water

Recent Stories

2nd Women T20: England beat Pakistan by 65 runs

2nd Women T20: England beat Pakistan by 65 runs

1 hour ago
 Anmol Baloch denies any relationship with Hamza So ..

Anmol Baloch denies any relationship with Hamza Sohail

1 hour ago
 Pak-Saudi relations evolving into beneficial partn ..

Pak-Saudi relations evolving into beneficial partnership: Naqvi

2 hours ago
 New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution

New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution

2 hours ago
 The conspiratorial elements involved in digital te ..

The conspiratorial elements involved in digital terrorism are the biggest obstac ..

2 hours ago
 Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details her ..

Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details here

3 hours ago
vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Yo ..

Vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Your Life Experience with Elegan ..

3 hours ago
 MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation

MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation

3 hours ago
 Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority establish ..

Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority established

6 hours ago
 Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

6 hours ago
 PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani s ..

PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan