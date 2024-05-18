WASA disconnects 148 connections over non payment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) The teams of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) on Saturday intensified crackdown against defaulters and disconnected 148 connections of domestic and commercial consumers over non payment of dues as per directions of Managing Director WASA Chaudhary Muhammad Danish.

The special disconnection teams under the supervision of Director Engineering and Recovery Abdul Salam, remained active against defaulters.

The defaulters were given a deadline to ensure payment of pending dues otherwise strict legal action will be taken against them along with disconnection of their connections.