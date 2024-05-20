WASA disconnects 397 connections over default

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) have disconnected 397 commercial and domestic connections over default during the ongoing crackdown against defaulters during the last three days

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) have disconnected 397 commercial and domestic connections over default during the ongoing crackdown against defaulters during the last three days.

In line with special directives of the Managing Director WASA Chaudhry Muhammad Ali, the recovery department has launched a special crackdown against defaulters.

The team recovered the default amount of over Rs 12 million while disconnected 397 commercial and domestic connections over default.

Presiding over a meeting to review performance of the recovery teams here on Monday, the Deputy Managing Director Engineering and Chairman Recovery Committee directed teams to bring more improvement in performance and ensure maximum recovery during the ongoing month.

He was informed in the meeting that the teams have recovered over Rs 12 million from the defaulters during the ongoing crackdown in last three days.