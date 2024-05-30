Water Flow Into Miners From Rohri Canal To Remain Suspended Till 5 June
Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2024 | 06:47 PM
Executive Engineer Hala irrigation has announced that due to necessary repair and maintenance of gadgets of Rohri Canal
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Executive Engineer Hala irrigation has announced that due to necessary repair and maintenance of gadgets of Rohri Canal, water flow in Nikar Distri,kamilima minor, Maldas miner, new Shaikhani miner, Dhando miner and Matiari miner will be suspended till 5 June 2024.
APP/nsm
