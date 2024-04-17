Wheat procurement drive: 14 centers set up in Khanewal

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The district administration said that they have completed all-out preparations for wheat procurement drive starting from April 22.

At least 14 shopping centers are made operational in Khanewal and its tehsils including Kabirwala, Jahanian under patronage of DC Wasim Hamid Sindhu to meet the target.

The Food Department is directed to ensure procurement of nutrient-rich water solution, soil-free wheat from growers. Stringent action is ordered to be taken against officials involved in adulteration and purchase fraud at any level, it's said.

Farmers with cultivation area up to six acres will be able to apply for bardana through the online app from today (April 17).

After verification of Punjab Land Record Authority and PITB, farmers will receive message of acquiring bardana. Following the drive, Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu presided over the meeting today here.

ADCR Azuba Azim, Assistant Commissioners, Food Department and Agriculture Officers participated in the meeting.Food centers in-charges, center coordinators and market committee officers were also present in the meeting.

The food department has set a target of 1,086,860 sacks to be purchased in district Khanewal, it was said. Only registered farmers are eligible to benefit from the procurement centres, said the DC.