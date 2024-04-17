Open Menu

Wheat Procurement Drive: 14 Centers Set Up In Khanewal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Wheat procurement drive: 14 centers set up in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The district administration said that they have completed all-out preparations for wheat procurement drive starting from April 22.

At least 14 shopping centers are made operational in Khanewal and its tehsils including Kabirwala, Jahanian under patronage of DC Wasim Hamid Sindhu to meet the target.

The Food Department is directed to ensure procurement of nutrient-rich water solution, soil-free wheat from growers. Stringent action is ordered to be taken against officials involved in adulteration and purchase fraud at any level, it's said.

Farmers with cultivation area up to six acres will be able to apply for bardana through the online app from today (April 17).

After verification of Punjab Land Record Authority and PITB, farmers will receive message of acquiring bardana. Following the drive, Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu presided over the meeting today here.

ADCR Azuba Azim, Assistant Commissioners, Food Department and Agriculture Officers participated in the meeting.Food centers in-charges, center coordinators and market committee officers were also present in the meeting.

The food department has set a target of 1,086,860 sacks to be purchased in district Khanewal, it was said. Only registered farmers are eligible to benefit from the procurement centres, said the DC.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Agriculture Khanewal Jahanian Kabirwala April Market From Wheat

Recent Stories

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islama ..

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islamabad

24 minutes ago
 NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana referen ..

NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana reference

43 minutes ago
 US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst chal ..

US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over r ..

Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid

15 hours ago
France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

15 hours ago
 UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West ..

UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank

15 hours ago
 COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in va ..

COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors

15 hours ago
 Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024

Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024

15 hours ago
 PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: ..

PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: Senator Talal Chaudhry

15 hours ago
 Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan