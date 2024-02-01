Open Menu

Wheat Quota Enhanced For Gilgit Baltistan

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2024 | 07:32 PM

Wheat quota enhanced for Gilgit Baltistan

The Gilgit Baltistan government Thursday agreed to increase wheat quota from 11 lakh bags to 16 lakh bags, which would cater the needs of people the region

SKARDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The Gilgit Baltistan government Thursday agreed to increase wheat quota from 11 lakh bags to 16 lakh bags, which would cater the needs of people the region.

A notification was issued here said that one kilogram of wheat will now be available for Rs 220 instead of Rs 360, which was fixed during December 2023.

According to the announcement, in the quota enhancement, each person will now receive 7.315 kilograms of wheat instead of 3 kilograms.

APP/bdr/

Related Topics

Gilgit Baltistan December From Government Wheat

Recent Stories

Su announces beginning of Bachelor's degree classe ..

Su announces beginning of Bachelor's degree classes

32 seconds ago
 Pak taekwondo athletes training camp concludes in ..

Pak taekwondo athletes training camp concludes in Sharjah

8 minutes ago
 RugbyU: Wales team to play Scotland in Six Nations

RugbyU: Wales team to play Scotland in Six Nations

3 minutes ago
 Agriculture official says plan ready to increase p ..

Agriculture official says plan ready to increase per acre produce

3 minutes ago
 Hazara police finalize security, logistical prepar ..

Hazara police finalize security, logistical preparations for election 2024

3 minutes ago
 EPA converts 1985kgs confiscated plastic bags into ..

EPA converts 1985kgs confiscated plastic bags into green benches, planters: DG E ..

3 minutes ago
RPO reviews facilities provided to businessmen at ..

RPO reviews facilities provided to businessmen at BFC

3 minutes ago
 DG Rangers leads strategic meeting to fortify gene ..

DG Rangers leads strategic meeting to fortify general election security

3 minutes ago
 PM directs accelerated action against drug smuggle ..

PM directs accelerated action against drug smugglers, hoarders

16 minutes ago
 Step afoot to control maternal, child disease for ..

Step afoot to control maternal, child disease for reducing mortality rate: Secre ..

3 minutes ago
 New blast reported off Yemen after US strikes

New blast reported off Yemen after US strikes

3 minutes ago
 Gomal Youth Campaign' begins to educate on vote’ ..

Gomal Youth Campaign' begins to educate on vote’ power

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan