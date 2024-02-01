Wheat Quota Enhanced For Gilgit Baltistan
Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2024 | 07:32 PM
SKARDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The Gilgit Baltistan government Thursday agreed to increase wheat quota from 11 lakh bags to 16 lakh bags, which would cater the needs of people the region.
A notification was issued here said that one kilogram of wheat will now be available for Rs 220 instead of Rs 360, which was fixed during December 2023.
According to the announcement, in the quota enhancement, each person will now receive 7.315 kilograms of wheat instead of 3 kilograms.
APP/bdr/
