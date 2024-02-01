Wheat Quota Enhanced For Gilgit-Baltistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2024 | 10:15 PM
The Gilgit-Baltistan government Thursday agreed to increase wheat quota from 1,100,000 bags to 1,600,000 bags to effectively cater to the needs of the people of the region
SKARDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The Gilgit-Baltistan government Thursday agreed to increase wheat quota from 1,100,000 bags to 1,600,000 bags to effectively cater to the needs of the people of the region.
A notification issued here said that one kilogram of wheat will now be available for Rs 22 instead of Rs 36 which was fixed during December 2023.
According to the announcement, in the quota enhancement, each person will now receive 7.315 kilograms of wheat instead of three kilograms.
Recent Stories
ISSI holds seminar on showcasing Kashmiri identity through art
CDA seals 51 buildings on account of non-conforming use
Minister for developing strong field mechanism
ECP imposes fines on violation of code of conduct
PML-N to clean sweep in general elections: Mumtaz Aziz
Kashmiri artists & poets playing significant role in highlighting Indian HR abus ..
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.26 billion
KP Health Department issues contingency plan for general elections
ATC sends Aliya Hamza to jail on judicial remand in May-9 case
KU awards 34 PhD, 130 MPhil degrees in various disciples
Despite security challenges, elections on time: CEC
National Students Olympic Games kick off
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ISSI holds seminar on showcasing Kashmiri identity through art4 minutes ago
-
CDA seals 51 buildings on account of non-conforming use17 minutes ago
-
Minister for developing strong field mechanism17 minutes ago
-
ECP imposes fines on violation of code of conduct17 minutes ago
-
PML-N to clean sweep in general elections: Mumtaz Aziz19 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri artists & poets playing significant role in highlighting Indian HR abuses: Mushaal19 minutes ago
-
KP Health Department issues contingency plan for general elections19 minutes ago
-
ATC sends Aliya Hamza to jail on judicial remand in May-9 case35 minutes ago
-
Despite security challenges, elections on time: CEC35 minutes ago
-
Hand grenade explosion DC office premises in Panjgur35 minutes ago
-
PC-I of constructing wall around Regi Town sent for approval: Meeting told38 minutes ago
-
Director finance WASA appointed as Deputy Managing Director38 minutes ago