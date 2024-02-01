Wheat quota enhanced for Gilgit-Baltistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SKARDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The Gilgit-Baltistan government Thursday agreed to increase wheat quota from 1,100,000 bags to 1,600,000 bags to effectively cater to the needs of the people of the region.

A notification issued here said that one kilogram of wheat will now be available for Rs 22 instead of Rs 36 which was fixed during December 2023.

According to the announcement, in the quota enhancement, each person will now receive 7.315 kilograms of wheat instead of three kilograms.