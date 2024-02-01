Open Menu

Wheat Quota Enhanced For Gilgit-Baltistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2024 | 10:15 PM

Wheat quota enhanced for Gilgit-Baltistan

The Gilgit-Baltistan government Thursday agreed to increase wheat quota from 1,100,000 bags to 1,600,000 bags to effectively cater to the needs of the people of the region

SKARDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The Gilgit-Baltistan government Thursday agreed to increase wheat quota from 1,100,000 bags to 1,600,000 bags to effectively cater to the needs of the people of the region.

A notification issued here said that one kilogram of wheat will now be available for Rs 22 instead of Rs 36 which was fixed during December 2023.

According to the announcement, in the quota enhancement, each person will now receive 7.315 kilograms of wheat instead of three kilograms.

Related Topics

December From Government Wheat

Recent Stories

ISSI holds seminar on showcasing Kashmiri identit ..

ISSI holds seminar on showcasing Kashmiri identity through art

4 minutes ago
 CDA seals 51 buildings on account of non-conformin ..

CDA seals 51 buildings on account of non-conforming use

17 minutes ago
 Minister for developing strong field mechanism

Minister for developing strong field mechanism

17 minutes ago
 ECP imposes fines on violation of code of conduct

ECP imposes fines on violation of code of conduct

17 minutes ago
 PML-N to clean sweep in general elections: Mumtaz ..

PML-N to clean sweep in general elections: Mumtaz Aziz

19 minutes ago
 Kashmiri artists & poets playing significant role ..

Kashmiri artists & poets playing significant role in highlighting Indian HR abus ..

19 minutes ago
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 1 ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.26 billion

18 minutes ago
 KP Health Department issues contingency plan for g ..

KP Health Department issues contingency plan for general elections

19 minutes ago
 ATC sends Aliya Hamza to jail on judicial remand i ..

ATC sends Aliya Hamza to jail on judicial remand in May-9 case

35 minutes ago
 KU awards 34 PhD, 130 MPhil degrees in various dis ..

KU awards 34 PhD, 130 MPhil degrees in various disciples

35 minutes ago
 Despite security challenges, elections on time: CE ..

Despite security challenges, elections on time: CEC

35 minutes ago
 National Students Olympic Games kick off

National Students Olympic Games kick off

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan