Winter camp concluded at AIOU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) The closing ceremony of a two-week winter camp for children and the graduation ceremony of a three-month Turkish language course was concluded here on Saturday.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood said that parents should allow their children to do activities from an early age that will bring out their hidden talents.

He said that to develop children's creativity, it is important to keep them in their imaginary world.

Dr. Nasir said that we organize summer camp, winter camp and other educational activities for children in cooperation with Yunus Emre Institute of Turkiye.

The ceremony began with the national anthems of Pakistan and Turkiye. The education Attaché of Turkish Embassy, Dr. Mehmet Toyran and Director, Yunus Emre Institute, Dr. Halil Tokar were the guests of honour. Country Director, Red Cresent Turkiye, Ergest Limka, Muhsin Balci, Turkish language teachers Mrs.

Halil Tokar, Dr. Rashid and calligrapher, Wasil Shahid also participated in the event.

The closing ceremony was hosted by Director of Academic Planning and Course Production, Dr. Zahid Majeed. Deans, Professors and Principal Officers of AIOU also participated in the event.

VC AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, announced that an activity will be organized for parents and schoolteachers to improve children's creativity so that they can be trained better.

Dr. Mehmet Toryan and Professor Dr. Halil Tokar expressed that Pakistan and Turkey share a unique friendship that is unparalleled in the world.

They emphasized that the love and respect between the two nations is exceptional and is being passed on to future generations through such events. Dr. Zahid Majeed presented a detailed report on both courses.

The event concluded with children presenting various poems and songs in Turkish and urdu. Parents appreciated the organizers and trainers for providing such a wonderful opportunity.