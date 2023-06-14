UrduPoint.com

With Competitive Products, Pakistan Becomes 2nd Biggest Supplier For Top US Chain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2023 | 03:40 PM

With competitive products, Pakistan becomes 2nd biggest supplier for top US chain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The management skills, innovation and business-oriented approach of Pakistani businessmen have earned them the distinction of top 2nd ranking in global outsourcing for renowned US-based departmental store chain JCPenney.

"Pakistan ranked second in global sourcing for JCPenney. Environmental sustainability governance (ESG), traceability, inclusion and diversity were the strengths of Pakistani suppliers, helping them to secure greater market share for the Pakistani products," said Wayne Milano, Senior Vice President, global sourcing and product development of the company.

In a meeting with Pakistan Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan at the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington DC, he said that the second generation of Pakistani suppliers was doing exceptionally good with their innovation, understanding and business-oriented skills.

"Pakistani suppliers were not just getting business but earning it. They distinguished themselves in co-designing, co-creation, infrastructure, capacity and most importantly entrepreneurship," the SVP added.

Masood Khan thanked Senior Vice President Wayne Milano for reposing confidence in Pakistani suppliers and observed that Pakistan was investing in manufacturing as major stay of economy.

"Manufacturing remains a priority area for Pakistan. Over the decades we have developed resilient infrastructure for manufacturing.

We started manufacturing in late 50s, which flourished in 60s and developed into a strong pillar of our economy" he said.

"Our manufacturing has suffered in the recent past during pandemic, natural catastrophes and economic situation but the industrial sector is bouncing back. It is taking off again," the ambassador remarked.

Masood Khan said that a strong partnership with US conglomerate like JCPenney would help Pakistani entrepreneurs in skill development and ensuring quality control.

Acknowledging the talent of young entrepreneurs of Pakistan, Milano observed that the second generation had stepped into the market with a different set of eyes.

"Their understanding of the market, customer management skills and diversity in outreach were helping them expand their businesses worldwide," he continued.

Asked about any challenges being faced by the company, Milano said that JCPenney did not face any challenges with respect to Pakistan at present. "Costing, quality and delivery were all very competitive," he observed.

Ambassador Khan assured JCPenney executives that Embassy of Pakistan in coordination with Ministry of Commerce would continue to provide all possible support in furthering business ties with Pakistan.

Mikano was accompanied by Angela Marshal Hofmann, Head of Government Affairs, and Shenece Johns, Head of Inclusion and Diversity, JC Penney.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Washington Company Young United States Sardar Masood Khan Market Commerce All Government Share Top

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates various development pro ..

Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates various development projects in Islamabad

12 minutes ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kaza ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kazakhstan over victims of forest ..

53 minutes ago
 Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation begi ..

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation begins implementing &#039;Midday B ..

53 minutes ago
 AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championshi ..

AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship2023 kicks off Friday

2 hours ago
 Dubai Airports prepares to welcome Hajj pilgrims t ..

Dubai Airports prepares to welcome Hajj pilgrims to smooth experience at DXB

2 hours ago
 Affordability Meets High-end Performance: realme N ..

Affordability Meets High-end Performance: realme Narzo 50 Now Available for PKR ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.