Woman abducted in Wah

Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) A married woman was abducted by an unknown person in the limits of Wah Cantonment police station on Friday.

A citizen Amjad Ali reported to the police that his wife was going to her parents’ house when an unknown person abducted her.

Respective police registered a case and launched further investigation.

