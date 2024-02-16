Woman Abducted In Wah
Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2024 | 07:10 PM
A married woman was abducted by an unknown person in the limits of Wah Cantonment police station on Friday
Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) A married woman was abducted by an unknown person in the limits of Wah Cantonment police station on Friday.
A citizen Amjad Ali reported to the police that his wife was going to her parents’ house when an unknown person abducted her.
Respective police registered a case and launched further investigation.
APP/ajq/378
Recent Stories
Triangular Blind Cricket Series from Feb 22
SFA recovers 250 packets of fake spices from shop
People’s decision to be implemented by summoning NA session soon: Solangi
Drug peddlers sentenced to 4 years of imprisonment
Textile exports earn $9.738 billion for Pakistan in 7 months
Police arrest dacoit in Karachi
Ambassador Durrani to lead Pak delegation at ‘Special Envoys on Afghanistan’ ..
PSL-9: Lahore Qalandars to face Islamabad United on Feb 17
Artistic Gymnastics World Cup kicks off in Cairo
TikTok, PCB team up for HBL PSL 9
Two dead in south Israel shooting: hospital
PCB joins hands with TikTok for HBL PSL 9
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SFA recovers 250 packets of fake spices from shop7 minutes ago
-
People’s decision to be implemented by summoning NA session soon: Solangi1 minute ago
-
Drug peddlers sentenced to 4 years of imprisonment1 minute ago
-
Police arrest dacoit in Karachi1 minute ago
-
Ambassador Durrani to lead Pak delegation at ‘Special Envoys on Afghanistan’ moot1 minute ago
-
Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) organises debating competition1 hour ago
-
PTI alleges massive vote fraud in Feb 8 elections1 hour ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting on 'Sargodha Day' preparations2 hours ago
-
DC conducts interviews for recruiting Danish School teachers2 hours ago
-
Chief of the Naval Staff Visit Units at Sea and Coastal Areas of Sindh and Baluchistan During Naval ..2 hours ago
-
Pesco notifies power shutdown2 hours ago
-
KPRA Director General acknowledges World Bank-funded initiatives2 hours ago