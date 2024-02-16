Open Menu

Woman Abducted In Wah

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Woman abducted in Wah

A married woman was abducted by an unknown person in the limits of Wah Cantonment police station on Friday

Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) A married woman was abducted by an unknown person in the limits of Wah Cantonment police station on Friday.

A citizen Amjad Ali reported to the police that his wife was going to her parents’ house when an unknown person abducted her.

Respective police registered a case and launched further investigation.

