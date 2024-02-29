Open Menu

Woman Becomes Victims Of Alleged Sexual Assault By Police Constable

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 29, 2024 | 05:53 PM

Woman becomes victims of alleged sexual assault by police constable

The woman says that the suspect lured the resident woman of Tariq Colony to the police station under the pretext of hiring her as a lady constable, and then summoned her with her companion to the police line where she was forcibly taken to an undisclosed location in a vehicle and was subjected to sexual assault at a gun point.

BAHAWALNAGAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 29th, 2024) A woman was became victim of an alleged sexual abuse by a police constable in Bahawalnagar district of Punjab, the sources said on Thursday.

The victim woman accused Constable Nasir for the sexual assault.

The woman said that the suspect lured the resident woman of Tariq Colony to the police station under the pretext of hiring her as a lady constable, and then summoned her with her companion to the police line where she was forcibly taken to an undisclosed location in a vehicle and was subjected to sexual assault at a gun point.

The victim said that the suspect continued to make her nude videos and images, and later, the constable and his accomplice threatened her if she told anyone, they would upload the videos and images on social media.

Upon the woman's condition worsening, the culprits abandoned her at Sutlej Park and ran away.

District Police Officer Nasibullah Khan took notice of the incident, after which the police registered an FIR against the police official on the complaint of the affected woman and shifted the victim to a hospital for her medico legal.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Police Station Social Media Threatened Vehicle Nasir Bahawalnagar Women FIR

Recent Stories

PSL 2024 Match 16 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2024 Match 16 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

56 seconds ago
 PTA escalates crackdown on illegal issuance of SIM ..

PTA escalates crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs

8 minutes ago
 15 dead, 1,359 injured in Punjab road accidents

15 dead, 1,359 injured in Punjab road accidents

8 minutes ago
 Shafqat Shah felicitates office bearers of Sukkur ..

Shafqat Shah felicitates office bearers of Sukkur Bar Association

8 minutes ago
 China sees surge in air passenger trips in January

China sees surge in air passenger trips in January

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan People's Party (PPP) South Punjab Preside ..

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) South Punjab President Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood stre ..

8 minutes ago
Paris Olympic village ready on time as confidence ..

Paris Olympic village ready on time as confidence grows

15 minutes ago
 Boy kidnapped from Jhang, recovered from Multan

Boy kidnapped from Jhang, recovered from Multan

15 minutes ago
 Experts suggest special zones to combat smog

Experts suggest special zones to combat smog

15 minutes ago
 Life-saving drugs donated to Faisalabad Institute ..

Life-saving drugs donated to Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC)

15 minutes ago
 ADB delegation meets LDA DG

ADB delegation meets LDA DG

20 minutes ago
 Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), I ..

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), ISGS agree to collaborate for S ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan