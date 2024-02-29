Woman Becomes Victims Of Alleged Sexual Assault By Police Constable
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 29, 2024 | 05:53 PM
BAHAWALNAGAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 29th, 2024) A woman was became victim of an alleged sexual abuse by a police constable in Bahawalnagar district of Punjab, the sources said on Thursday.
The victim woman accused Constable Nasir for the sexual assault.
The woman said that the suspect lured the resident woman of Tariq Colony to the police station under the pretext of hiring her as a lady constable, and then summoned her with her companion to the police line where she was forcibly taken to an undisclosed location in a vehicle and was subjected to sexual assault at a gun point.
The victim said that the suspect continued to make her nude videos and images, and later, the constable and his accomplice threatened her if she told anyone, they would upload the videos and images on social media.
Upon the woman's condition worsening, the culprits abandoned her at Sutlej Park and ran away.
District Police Officer Nasibullah Khan took notice of the incident, after which the police registered an FIR against the police official on the complaint of the affected woman and shifted the victim to a hospital for her medico legal.
