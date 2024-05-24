Open Menu

Woman Held On Drug Peddling

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Woman held on drug peddling

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The district police have arrested a female member of a drug peddler gang,here on Friday.

A police spokesperson said that Khurrianwala police team during patrolling netted a woman from forest colony namely--Shakeela r/o Noorpur.

Police seized 1.24kg of opium, and 220 grams of ice heroin from her possession.

An accomplice of the woman namley--Ikhlaq Ahmad s/o 205-RB fled away on motorcycle.

Police have registered a case against the woman and her accomplices.

