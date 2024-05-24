Woman Held On Drug Peddling
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2024 | 12:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The district police have arrested a female member of a drug peddler gang,here on Friday.
A police spokesperson said that Khurrianwala police team during patrolling netted a woman from forest colony namely--Shakeela r/o Noorpur.
Police seized 1.24kg of opium, and 220 grams of ice heroin from her possession.
An accomplice of the woman namley--Ikhlaq Ahmad s/o 205-RB fled away on motorcycle.
Police have registered a case against the woman and her accomplices.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024
Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister
Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani
SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah
Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum
Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaganda: Bugti
UK political leaders campaign battle for elections starts
SSGCL to suspend gas supply in Balochistan for repairing work on May 25
UAF inks LoI with NEFU to collaborate in teaching, training, research
Trump in New York to court Biden's Black, Hispanic coalition
Uncertainty clouds UN talks on biopiracy treaty
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA releases 298,300 cusecs water2 minutes ago
-
Spanish Ambassador visits Bhanbhore archeological site22 minutes ago
-
Mehbooba Mufti condemns New Delhi’s actions aimed at disempowering Kashmiris32 minutes ago
-
2 died in a collision between coach-trailer42 minutes ago
-
Int'l day of Markhor aims to raise awareness for its preservation, protection from climate change ef ..42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Post warns customers of parcel tracking scams42 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 300 kg dead chicken meat:52 minutes ago
-
43 Pakistani prisoners in Sri Lanka to return home1 hour ago
-
Acting President invites political parties for dialogues to resolve country's problems12 hours ago
-
Delegation of Traders calls on Balochistan Governor13 hours ago
-
Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani13 hours ago
-
SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah13 hours ago