Open Menu

Woman Killed In Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Woman killed in road mishap

A pedestrian was killed when a speeding truck hit her near city Samundri, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) A pedestrian was killed when a speeding truck hit her near city Samundri, here on Thursday.

According to Rescue officials, a 27-year-old woman, identified as Mukhtaran Bibi, was crossing the road near Samundri. Meanwhile, a speeding truck hit her. As a result, she sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

Police shifted the body to THQ Samundri Hospital, and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Road Died Samundri Women

Recent Stories

PML-N Youth wing takes out Yom-e-Takbeer rally in ..

PML-N Youth wing takes out Yom-e-Takbeer rally in city

4 minutes ago
 US growth slower than estimated in first quarter: ..

US growth slower than estimated in first quarter: govt

4 minutes ago
 HCCI a business community institution, not persona ..

HCCI a business community institution, not personal property of anyone: Ikram Ra ..

4 minutes ago
 Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique comm ..

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique commends nurses on World Nurses Da ..

4 minutes ago
 Training session on E-Filing, office automation sy ..

Training session on E-Filing, office automation system held at RDA

4 minutes ago
 Ghana vice consul general meets commerce minister

Ghana vice consul general meets commerce minister

8 minutes ago
Belgium Ambassador calls on PRCS chairman

Belgium Ambassador calls on PRCS chairman

8 minutes ago
 Six profiteers held

Six profiteers held

8 minutes ago
 PAF, Wapda qualify for Memorial Basketball seims

PAF, Wapda qualify for Memorial Basketball seims

8 minutes ago
 SC rejects request for live streaming of NAB amend ..

SC rejects request for live streaming of NAB amendments case

8 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman's advisor holds open court in Ju ..

Federal Ombudsman's advisor holds open court in Jund

14 minutes ago
 Action against 11,000 under-age drivers

Action against 11,000 under-age drivers

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan