Woman Killed In Road Mishap
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2024 | 07:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) A pedestrian was killed when a speeding truck hit her near city Samundri, here on Thursday.
According to Rescue officials, a 27-year-old woman, identified as Mukhtaran Bibi, was crossing the road near Samundri. Meanwhile, a speeding truck hit her. As a result, she sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.
Police shifted the body to THQ Samundri Hospital, and started further investigation.
