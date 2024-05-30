Woman killed in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) A pedestrian was killed when a speeding truck hit her near city Samundri, here on Thursday.

According to Rescue officials, a 27-year-old woman, identified as Mukhtaran Bibi, was crossing the road near Samundri. Meanwhile, a speeding truck hit her. As a result, she sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

Police shifted the body to THQ Samundri Hospital, and started further investigation.