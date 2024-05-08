Open Menu

'Women Encouraged For Early Stage Detection, Awarness On World Ovarian Cancer Day

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2024 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Early detection and awareness campaigns through media platforms can play a major role in tackling the challenge of women-only 'ovarian cancer' (the silent killer) disease, health experts said on Wednesday on the need to motivate the public. stressed, especially those living in remote areas.

Speaking to ptv news Channel, a Senior Gynecologist Professor Dr. Syeda Batul said regarding World Ovarian Day we celebrate on May 8 every year, this disease and its symptoms, risk factors, and the importance of skin.

She highlighted that we can recognize this day by understanding the various factors that can increase your risk of ovarian cancer.

Replying to a question, she said pregnancy and breastfeeding slightly reduce the risk of ovarian cancer, adding, that preventive strategies including genetic testing, regular screening, and preventive surgeries in consultation with healthcare providers can also reduce the burden.

She asked healthcare providers including lady health workers, family members including husbands, mothers-in-laws, and employers to play a role in ensuring the promotion of breastfeeding.

To another question, she said ovarian cancer risk increases with age, and women over the age of 50 are at a higher risk. In a society where the elderly are revered, awareness of age-related risk factors is essential.

