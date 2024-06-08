World food safety day observed in Sargodha

In connection with the World Food Safety Day, an awareness seminar was held at the office of Sargodha Food Safety Authority, here on Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) In connection with the World Food Safety Day, an awareness seminar was held at the office of Sargodha Food Safety Authority, here on Saturday.

The event was presided over by Assistant Director Food, while union officials of the Food Safety Authority staff also participated.

Speakers said that 40 per cent of food items were wasted before they reach the table. Therefore, they said landowners and food storage institutions should make efforts to preserve food and prevent its wastage.

They said that it takes months to grow food while it takes a few moments to destroy it. Speakers added that every human being should make a sincere effort to protect food.