Open Menu

World Food Safety Day Observed In Sargodha

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2024 | 10:38 PM

World food safety day observed in Sargodha

In connection with the World Food Safety Day, an awareness seminar was held at the office of Sargodha Food Safety Authority, here on Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) In connection with the World Food Safety Day, an awareness seminar was held at the office of Sargodha Food Safety Authority, here on Saturday.

The event was presided over by Assistant Director Food, while union officials of the Food Safety Authority staff also participated.

Speakers said that 40 per cent of food items were wasted before they reach the table. Therefore, they said landowners and food storage institutions should make efforts to preserve food and prevent its wastage.

They said that it takes months to grow food while it takes a few moments to destroy it. Speakers added that every human being should make a sincere effort to protect food.

Related Topics

World Sargodha Event

Recent Stories

Mirpur AJK goes into grip of severe heat wave

Mirpur AJK goes into grip of severe heat wave

19 minutes ago
 3 Suspects arrested in injured condition during se ..

3 Suspects arrested in injured condition during separate police encounters

19 minutes ago
 Deputy PM, Malaysian FM review bilateral cooperati ..

Deputy PM, Malaysian FM review bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors

24 minutes ago
 Deputy PM Dar meets with President Erdogan

Deputy PM Dar meets with President Erdogan

24 minutes ago
 UN calls on world to come together in protecting o ..

UN calls on world to come together in protecting oceans

19 minutes ago
 PPP stalwart asks KP CM to remain in constitutiona ..

PPP stalwart asks KP CM to remain in constitutional limit

29 minutes ago
Improved climate finance implementation mechanisms ..

Improved climate finance implementation mechanisms, cogent strategies to ensure ..

29 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of double murder in Phalia

IGP takes notice of double murder in Phalia

19 minutes ago
 Kundi vows to utilize resources for KPK's betterme ..

Kundi vows to utilize resources for KPK's betterment

19 minutes ago
 PM's China visit vital for economic revamp: Dr Reh ..

PM's China visit vital for economic revamp: Dr Rehman

19 minutes ago
 Minister holds important session with Huarui Group ..

Minister holds important session with Huarui Group in Beijing

19 minutes ago
 Indigenous climate technology, improved water gove ..

Indigenous climate technology, improved water governance to help enhance resilie ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan