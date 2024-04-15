Open Menu

World Vaccination Week To Be Observed In Tharparkar From April 24

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2024 | 10:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Tharparkar district will observe World Vaccination Week from April 24-30, 2024, during which children across the district will be vaccinated against 12 different epidemic diseases.

According to an official handout, the District Health Officer (DHO) Tharparkar Dr Lekhraj Sarangani chaired a meeting at his office on Monday to review arrangements for observance of the Global Vaccination Week.

It may be mentioned that the World Health Organization (WHO) observes Vaccination Week annually, and the theme of this year is "Vaccination can Save Lives."

Addressing the meeting, the District Health Officer (DHO) emphasized that the purpose of observing this week is to safeguard the future of children by administering necessary vaccines to protect them against 12 different vaccine-preventable diseases.

He added that the campaign will be made successful by vaccinating children against various diseases during this week and the obstacles faced in this regard will be removed.

He highlighted the importance of raising awareness among the public through media campaigns. He added that Awareness should be created among the people through media while awareness seminars will also be organized to ensure the elimination of these dangerous diseases from society.

Additionally, Dr Bharat Kumar, the Additional District Health Officer (ADHO) Tharparkar, provided a detailed briefing on last year's vaccination week. The meeting was attended by all relevant health department officials.

