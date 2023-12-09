Open Menu

Yasin Malik Being Poisoned In Indian Jail: Mushaal

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2023 | 11:14 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Human Rights Mushaal Hussein Mullick expressed concern about her husband Yasin Malik being poisoned in an Indian jail, resulting in half of his body being paralysed.

Mullick, while talking to a private news channel, highlighted the escalating oppression of Kashmiris since August 15, 2019, and shared the challenges faced by Yasin Malik's lawyer in meeting him.

Mullick, while talking to a private news channel, highlighted the escalating oppression of Kashmiris since August 15, 2019, and shared the challenges faced by Yasin Malik's lawyer in meeting him.

She also mentioned her efforts to address gender discrimination through a digital app for women's issues.

Additionally, she emphasised the human rights violations in Gaza and advocated for awareness in OIC meetings.

