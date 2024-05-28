Open Menu

Youm-e-Takbeer Celebrated With Enthusiasm In Hub And Lasbela

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Youm-e-Takbeer celebrated with enthusiasm in Hub and Lasbela

HUB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Like the rest of the country, Youm-e-Takbeer was celebrated with great enthusiasm in the districts of Hub and Lasbela on Tuesday, May 28.

According to details, the district administration organized a rally from Government Boys High school in honor of Youm-e-Takbeer.

Participants carried banners and placards inscribed with slogans praising the Pakistan Army.

The rally, led by Assistant Commissioner Hub Muhammad Ali Durrani, saw participation from district administration officials, political and social figures, citizens, civil society, PPP district leaders, councilors, and journalists.

In his address to the rally participants, Assistant Commissioner Hub Muhammad Ali Durrani highlighted Balochistan's pride in Pakistan's invincible nuclear power.

He praised the Pakistan Army's defense capabilities, stating that no enemy could dare to look at Pakistan with hostility.

He expressed gratitude to the district administration and civil society for organizing a successful rally. He also expressed pride in nuclear scientist Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan and the Pakistan Army's strength.

The people of Balochistan, he noted, stand shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces for national defense.

Chairman of Civil Society Hub, Maulana Yaqoob Sasoli, in his speech, paid tribute to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for initiating Pakistan's nuclear program.

He acknowledged Bhutto's key role in making Pakistan a nuclear power.

At the end of the rally, participants offered special prayers for the safety and prosperity of Pakistan.

APP/ahm/378

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Army Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Civil Society Nuclear Lasbela Hub Muhammad Ali May From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with opti ..

‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’

26 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of M ..

Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N pres ..

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

4 hours ago
 New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleg ..

New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..

4 hours ago
 NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, sa ..

NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad

4 hours ago
 Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G ..

Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan

4 hours ago
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Sun ..

Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show

5 hours ago
 PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in P ..

PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

6 hours ago
 Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with nationa ..

Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan