Youm-e-Takbeer celebrated with enthusiasm in Hub and Lasbela

HUB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Like the rest of the country, Youm-e-Takbeer was celebrated with great enthusiasm in the districts of Hub and Lasbela on Tuesday, May 28.

According to details, the district administration organized a rally from Government Boys High school in honor of Youm-e-Takbeer.

Participants carried banners and placards inscribed with slogans praising the Pakistan Army.

The rally, led by Assistant Commissioner Hub Muhammad Ali Durrani, saw participation from district administration officials, political and social figures, citizens, civil society, PPP district leaders, councilors, and journalists.

In his address to the rally participants, Assistant Commissioner Hub Muhammad Ali Durrani highlighted Balochistan's pride in Pakistan's invincible nuclear power.

He praised the Pakistan Army's defense capabilities, stating that no enemy could dare to look at Pakistan with hostility.

He expressed gratitude to the district administration and civil society for organizing a successful rally. He also expressed pride in nuclear scientist Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan and the Pakistan Army's strength.

The people of Balochistan, he noted, stand shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces for national defense.

Chairman of Civil Society Hub, Maulana Yaqoob Sasoli, in his speech, paid tribute to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for initiating Pakistan's nuclear program.

He acknowledged Bhutto's key role in making Pakistan a nuclear power.

At the end of the rally, participants offered special prayers for the safety and prosperity of Pakistan.

