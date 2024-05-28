Open Menu

Youm-e-Takbeer Celebrated With National Spirit In Kurram District

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2024 | 06:50 PM

PARACHINAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Like other parts of the country, Youm-e-Takbeer was celebrated with national fervor in Parachinar, Kurram District on Tuesday, May 28, commemorating Pakistan's nuclear tests.

As per details, a rally was held from Governor Cottage Parachinar.

The rally saw participation from AC Upper Kurram Hafizullah, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Yusuf Karim, Tehsildars, departmental officers, and people from various walks of life.

Participants carried banners related to Youm-e-Takbeer.

At the conclusion of the rally, speakers remarked that on May 28, Pakistan became the seventh nuclear power in the world and the first in the Islamic world.

They noted this day as a significant milestone in the nation's history, laying the foundation for a secure and prosperous Pakistan.

They emphasized that no one can now look at Pakistan with malicious intent, and the nation stands proudly on the world stage.

The speakers called for unity and solidarity among the people to ensure the country's sovereignty, survival, protection, development, and prosperity.

