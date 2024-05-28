Youm-e-Takbeer rally held in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) A rally was held on Tuesday to observe Youm-e-Takbeer anniversary of the nuclear tests conducted on May 28, 1998.

Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad led the rally in which government officials, civil society members, political party representatives, and social leaders participated, waving national flags and chanting slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Youm-e-Takbeer Zindabad".

The rally commenced from the Deputy Commissioner's Office with participants and culminated after reaching Yadgar Chowk.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that May 28, 1998, was an historic day in Pakistan's history, when the country successfully conducted nuclear tests, making its defense impregnable and responding robustly to India's nuclear tests.

He said that day was of national pride for us when Pakistan demonstrated its sovereignty and defensive strength to the world.

He said that the public had enthusiastically participated in the rally which was giving testimony to the fact that people of Pakistan had immense love for their country and are always ready to defend the motherland.

Special prayers were also offered at the end of the rally for the security and progress of the country.