Youngster Shot Injured By Unknown Outlaws

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Youngster shot injured by unknown outlaws

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) A youngster was shot and injured by unknown outlaws at Kot Sultan, a suburban area of Kot Addu.

According to police sources, the injured youngster was identified as Ramzan son of Manzoor Hussain Kalachi. The unknown attackers managed to escape safely from the crime scene. The critically wounded youngster was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

