Youth Commits Suicide
Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2024 | 07:07 PM
A youth committed suicide over a domestic dispute in the area of Nishatabad police station
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) A youth committed suicide over a domestic dispute in the area of Nishatabad police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that 20-year-old Irfan Shaukat of Chak No. 202-RB Gatti got dejected when his family elders reportedly reprimanded him over a domestic dispute.
He committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope in his house situated near Gatti school on Jhumra Road.
The body was handed over to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities while the area police was investigating the incident, he added.
Recent Stories
Dr Farrukh Ali assumes charge of SSP Hyderabad
Football: Scottish Premiership table
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reviews regional anti-dengue opera ..
CM grieved at killings in Khushab accident
KP Food Authority’s team conducts operations in D.I.Khan
Nawaz calls for accountability of all including former judges ‘who damaged Pak ..
Russia seizes Deutsche Bank, UniCredit assets
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders close coordination for land rec ..
University of Sialkot organizes recruitment drive
2nd Women T20: England beat Pakistan by 65 runs
Anmol Baloch denies any relationship with Hamza Sohail
Pak-Saudi relations evolving into beneficial partnership: Naqvi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr Farrukh Ali assumes charge of SSP Hyderabad53 seconds ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reviews regional anti-dengue operations44 seconds ago
-
CM grieved at killings in Khushab accident48 seconds ago
-
KP Food Authority’s team conducts operations in D.I.Khan50 seconds ago
-
DC reviews health services at BHUs28 minutes ago
-
Alhamra hosts captivating Sarangi evening38 minutes ago
-
Anti-Corruption court sentences Food Inspector in corruption case38 minutes ago
-
CPEC to inject new impetus to Pak-China relationship, says Chinese DCM48 minutes ago
-
4 dacoits arrested, weapons, valuables recovered48 minutes ago
-
Nawaz calls for accountability of all including former judges ‘who damaged Pakistan’49 minutes ago
-
FDA DG orders redressing public complaints58 minutes ago
-
Minister for controlling employment with skilled training58 minutes ago