Youth Commits Suicide

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2024 | 07:07 PM

Youth commits suicide

A youth committed suicide over a domestic dispute in the area of Nishatabad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) A youth committed suicide over a domestic dispute in the area of Nishatabad police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that 20-year-old Irfan Shaukat of Chak No. 202-RB Gatti got dejected when his family elders reportedly reprimanded him over a domestic dispute.

He committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope in his house situated near Gatti school on Jhumra Road.

The body was handed over to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities while the area police was investigating the incident, he added.

