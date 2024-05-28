Open Menu

Zakat Funds Released By Jhang Zakat Committee For 2023-24

Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Zakat funds released by Jhang Zakat Committee for 2023-24

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) The District Jhang Zakat Committee has released funds for the year 2023-24 on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson from the committee, cheques totaling Rs. 31,454,000 have been issued to 3,494 deserving individuals under the Guzara Allowance program. Additionally, cheques amounting to Rs. 2,024,000 have been provided to 168 blind individuals under the same allowance.

He give further detailed that Rs. 2,225,000 has been allocated for dowry assistance, benefiting 89 deserving women.

In the education sector, Rs. 2,646,000 has been distributed to 370 students from 11 educational institutions, while Rs. 2,650,000 has been released for 291 students of Dini Madaras.

For healthcare, Rs. 230,000 has been allocated for the treatment of 548 deserving patients at the District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital.

APP/dba/378

Related Topics

Education Jhang Same Women From

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of M ..

Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9

49 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N pres ..

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

3 hours ago
 New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleg ..

New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..

3 hours ago
 NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, sa ..

NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad

4 hours ago
 Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G ..

Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Sun ..

Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show

4 hours ago
PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in P ..

PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

5 hours ago
 Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with nationa ..

Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

9 hours ago
  North Korea's military satellite launch fails as ..

 North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan