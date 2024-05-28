Zakat Funds Released By Jhang Zakat Committee For 2023-24
Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2024 | 05:50 PM
JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) The District Jhang Zakat Committee has released funds for the year 2023-24 on Tuesday.
According to a spokesperson from the committee, cheques totaling Rs. 31,454,000 have been issued to 3,494 deserving individuals under the Guzara Allowance program. Additionally, cheques amounting to Rs. 2,024,000 have been provided to 168 blind individuals under the same allowance.
He give further detailed that Rs. 2,225,000 has been allocated for dowry assistance, benefiting 89 deserving women.
In the education sector, Rs. 2,646,000 has been distributed to 370 students from 11 educational institutions, while Rs. 2,650,000 has been released for 291 students of Dini Madaras.
For healthcare, Rs. 230,000 has been allocated for the treatment of 548 deserving patients at the District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital.
APP/dba/378
Recent Stories
Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..
NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad
Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show
PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan
Spain officially recognizes Palestine today
Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024
North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan defense made impregnable on May 28, 1998: KP Governor10 minutes ago
-
AJK observes 26th Youm-e-Takbeer with zeal and fervor20 minutes ago
-
Pakistan celebrates Yaum-e-Takbeer with ‘Don’t Underestimate’ message to India20 minutes ago
-
Rally on Youm-e-Takbeer held in Rajanpur20 minutes ago
-
Pakistan strongly condemns Israel’s indiscriminate bombardment in Rafah: PM20 minutes ago
-
All resources being utilized to eradicate polio: DC20 minutes ago
-
Robust Pakistan imperative for achieving Kashmir Freedom Movement goals: Declaration20 minutes ago
-
Yaum-e-Takbeer rally held21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's full spectrum deterrence capabilities leave Indian forces feel handicapped: Gen (R) Kidwa ..30 minutes ago
-
09 gamblers arrested in raid at Taxila gambling den30 minutes ago
-
Gandhara Symposium: Salik for promotion of tolerance, unity to fight extremism, injustice31 minutes ago
-
Anti-state elements seeking to sabotage Pakistan's emotional attachment to Kashmiries: Speakers41 minutes ago