Ziaullah Longo Termed Youm-e-Takbeer As A Milestone In Pakistan's History
Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2024 | 02:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Longo on Tuesday termed Youm-e-Takbeer an important milestone in the history of Pakistan and said that on this day Pakistan emerged as the only nuclear power in the world, May 28 made Pakistan's defense invincible.
He said that the entire nation was proud of its political leadership, armed forces, and nuclear scientists.
He said that this act of military leadership would remain alive forever as a symbol of national security and defense.
Recent Stories
Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show
PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan
Spain officially recognizes Palestine today
Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024
North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight
Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection
Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors
Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan c ..
Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President FCAA nominated Honorary Coordinator Federal Tax Ombudsman11 minutes ago
-
Gandhara Symposium: Salik for promotion of tolerance, unity to fight extremism, injustice31 minutes ago
-
PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan31 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbir carries great importance in Pakistan's history41 minutes ago
-
Secretary LG&CD deptt chairs meeting; reviews SSP's activities51 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer celebrated with national enthusiasm51 minutes ago
-
Traffic accident claims 4 deaths in Peshawar1 hour ago
-
Universities play key role in job creation, sustainable development: Dr. Mujaddad Malik1 hour ago
-
Secretary Services South inaugurates construction of toilets, ramps in schools project1 hour ago
-
13 drug peddlers held; huge cache of narcotics recovered2 hours ago
-
PM invites Chinese firms to establish textile industry in Pakistan; assures facilitation2 hours ago
-
Two bike lifters arrested with four stolen motorcycles2 hours ago