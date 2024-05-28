QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Longo on Tuesday termed Youm-e-Takbeer an important milestone in the history of Pakistan and said that on this day Pakistan emerged as the only nuclear power in the world, May 28 made Pakistan's defense invincible.

He said that the entire nation was proud of its political leadership, armed forces, and nuclear scientists.

He said that this act of military leadership would remain alive forever as a symbol of national security and defense.