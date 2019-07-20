UrduPoint.com
Here’s All You Need To Know About Ukhano Controversy

Sat 20th July 2019 | 11:30 AM

Here’s all you need to know about Ukhano controversy

The girls alleged that the YouTuber had been using his fame to harass them.  

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 20th July, 2019) Umar Khan aka Ukhano is a renowned Pakistani YouTuber.

He got into a controversy after some girls came forward to accuse the vlogger of sexual harassment.

They shared screenshots of their chat with Ukhano, where he asks them to send their ‘bold’ pictures. Ukhano would make these women uncomfortable with his rather sexual messages. The girls alleged that the YouTuber, who has 270,000 subscribers, had been using his fame to harass them.

The posts against Ukhano had gone viral on social media. Here are some of the screenshots shared on Twitter:

Following this, Ukhano rejected these allegations in a public video. He said that he has worked with women all his life and he never made them uncomfortable.

“I’ve worked very hard my whole life, shot several videos and have worked with a lot of women. I’m certain I’ve never made any of them uncomfortable,” he said.

Terming all these allegations as lies, Ukhano stressed that he has ‘visual evidence’ to prove his innocence but he does not want to reveal it as it can ruin someone’s life.

“I have visual evidence to prove my innocence. I appreciate all media forums who have published my side of the story as well and would urge the other forums to do the same. Please see the truth as I don’t want to publish this evidence. Someone’s life can get ruined because of it. That is against my morals and integrity,” he said.

The internet is certainly divided after this clarification. Some celebs are siding with Ukhano while others are condemning his actions.

Host Anoushey Ashraf and travel blogger Eva zu Beck have extended their support to the 27-year old YouTuber, while celebrities such as Eman Suleman, Rehmat Ajmal, Zara Peerzada, Saheefa Jabbar Khattak, Irfan Junejo, Komal Aziz Khan have all supported the victims and condemned Ukhano's actions.

